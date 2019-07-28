Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hot streak continues

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-1 victory against the Rockies on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is having a great month, particularly in the home run category. He has 11 homers in 75 at-bats, giving him 28 on the season. Suarez is also 9-for-23 (.391) in his last seven contests. The great month has placed him well on the way to setting a career high in the home run department; Suarez hit a career-best 34 homers last year. He is batting .255 with 46 extra-base hits, 69 RBI, 55 runs and two steals in 373 at-bats this season.