Reds' Eugenio Suarez: In Friday's lineup
Suarez (ankle) will bat third and man the hot corner against the Cubs on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Suarez was held out of Wednesday's contest due to a sore right ankle but won't be forced to miss any additional time after the club's scheduled off day Thursday. Through 27 games this season, Suarez is hitting .297 with a .970 OPS, to go along with seven home runs and 30 RBI.
