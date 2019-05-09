Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Keeps power surge going

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Suarez took Christ Bassitt deep in the third inning for his 11th home run of the season. Now slugging .545, Suarez has blasted five home runs in his past 10 games. He's also maintained his contact skills from past seasons, which gives his .242 average some room to improve as the season wears on.