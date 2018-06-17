Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Knocks 13th homer Saturday

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Suarez took Ivan Nova deep in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1, marking his 13th homer of the season while also extending his hit streak to seven games. The 26-year-old now owns a rock solid .299/.388/.563 line with 13 homers and 50 RBI through 53 games.