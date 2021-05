Suarez went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Cubs.

Suarez knocked his fifth home run of the year with a solo shot in the third inning before singling in a pair of runs in the sixth. The 29-year-old entered Sunday in a 1-for-31 slump over his last eight games and hadn't produced a multi-hit performance since April 10. He's up to 12 RBI and nine extra-base hits through 101 at-bats this season.