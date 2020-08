Suarez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

An infield single and a fielding error in the first inning put two on for Suarez, and he capitalized with his second home run of the season. Suarez got off to a 3-for-35 start, but he's showing signs of progress with both of his homers and as many walks (6) as strikeouts (6) in his last five games.