Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Leaves game after HBP

Suarez left the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch on the back of his left hand, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez hit his 40th home run of the season in the matinee. Hopefully he'll have a chance to build on that number. After being plunked by a 93-mph fastball, Suarez was in visible pain and slammed his helmet as he began walking down the dugout steps. He will be examined in Cincinnati on Monday, per Nightengale.

