Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Logs 14th homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.
Suarez gave the Reds the lead with his two-run shot off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth. The third baseman has 14 long balls and 33 RBI to go along with a .203/.321/.480 slash line on the season.
