Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Loses arbitration hearing

Suarez will make $3.75 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case with the Reds on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Suarez was hoping to make closer to $4.2 million this season, though he'll have to settle for a little bit less after losing his hearing. The 26-year-old is expected to enter the 2018 season as the team's starting third baseman after he hit a respectable .260/.367/.461 with 26 homers across 156 games last season, though with Nick Senzel looming in the minors, his job may not be safe the entire season.