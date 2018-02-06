Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Loses arbitration hearing
Suarez will make $3.75 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case with the Reds on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Suarez was hoping to make closer to $4.2 million this season, though he'll have to settle for a little bit less after losing his hearing. The 26-year-old is expected to enter the 2018 season as the team's starting third baseman after he hit a respectable .260/.367/.461 with 26 homers across 156 games last season, though with Nick Senzel looming in the minors, his job may not be safe the entire season.
More News
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Slicing up the player pool can change the distribution of talent in not-so-obvious ways. Scott...
-
Podcast: Early-round questions
We’ll provide some clarity on several early-round picks and discuss strategies for dynasty...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...