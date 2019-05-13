Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Mashes again in series finale

Suarez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs Sunday in the Reds' 6-5 loss to the Giants.

After Suarez concluded the Reds' homestand May 6 with his third home run in as many days, it was fair to be skeptical about him continuing his power surge during the team's six-game road swing in the Bay Area. The unfavorable hitting environments in Oakland and San Francisco did little to slow down the hot bat of Suarez, who went 10-for-26 with six extra-base hits (including two home runs) and chipped in a steal between the two series. Fantasy managers should have no second thoughts about keeping Suarez active this week with six home games on tap.