Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Mashes again in series finale
Suarez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs Sunday in the Reds' 6-5 loss to the Giants.
After Suarez concluded the Reds' homestand May 6 with his third home run in as many days, it was fair to be skeptical about him continuing his power surge during the team's six-game road swing in the Bay Area. The unfavorable hitting environments in Oakland and San Francisco did little to slow down the hot bat of Suarez, who went 10-for-26 with six extra-base hits (including two home runs) and chipped in a steal between the two series. Fantasy managers should have no second thoughts about keeping Suarez active this week with six home games on tap.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start