Reds' Eugenio Suarez: New career high in homers
Suarez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Reds' 9-8 loss to the Pirates.
Before taking Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez deep in the ninth inning, Suarez had managed only three hits and struck out 14 times in his last 26 at-bats. Suarez's elevated 28.3 percent strikeout rate has resulted in a nearly 30-point drop in his batting average from 2018, but the third baseman hasn't sacrificed anything in the power department. The home run was his 35th of the season, establishing a new career high in the category.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....