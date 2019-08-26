Reds' Eugenio Suarez: New career high in homers

Suarez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Reds' 9-8 loss to the Pirates.

Before taking Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez deep in the ninth inning, Suarez had managed only three hits and struck out 14 times in his last 26 at-bats. Suarez's elevated 28.3 percent strikeout rate has resulted in a nearly 30-point drop in his batting average from 2018, but the third baseman hasn't sacrificed anything in the power department. The home run was his 35th of the season, establishing a new career high in the category.