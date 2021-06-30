site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Suarez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Suarez struck out in each of his four at-bats Tuesday, and he'll get a breather in Wednesday's matchup. Alejo Lopez will start at third base and bat fifth.
