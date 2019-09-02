Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Monday
Suarez (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The quote from Suarez after the game was ominous: "I don't feel good about this, but I understand this is baseball," Suarez said. "This is how they pitched me. He got me on my hand. I just want to say put everything on God and see if I'm back this year."
After connecting on his 40th home run of the season in the first half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Suarez was in the lineup again for the nightcap, but his start ended early when he was struck in the back of the left hand with a pitch. Suarez will be sent in for X-rays later Monday, as soon as the swelling on his hand goes down. Kyle Farmer is starting in his place at third base in the series opener.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...