Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Monday

Suarez (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The quote from Suarez after the game was ominous: "I don't feel good about this, but I understand this is baseball," Suarez said. "This is how they pitched me. He got me on my hand. I just want to say put everything on God and see if I'm back this year."

After connecting on his 40th home run of the season in the first half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Suarez was in the lineup again for the nightcap, but his start ended early when he was struck in the back of the left hand with a pitch. Suarez will be sent in for X-rays later Monday, as soon as the swelling on his hand goes down. Kyle Farmer is starting in his place at third base in the series opener.