Suarez went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and two RBI in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Brewers.

He gave the Reds a 4-1 lead in the third inning with a two-run double, but Tyler Mahle and the bullpen let it slip away. Suarez has hit a little better in July, but he's still only slashing .211/.302/.421 through 11 games on the month with two homers and eight RBI.