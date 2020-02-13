Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Opening Day return 'realistic'
Manager David Bell said Thursday that it's "realistic" that Suarez (shoulder) could be ready to play in the Reds' Opening Day game March 26 versus the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Suarez required surgery just under three weeks ago after injuring his right shoulder in a swimming pool during the offseason. Though Suarez has yet to resume any meaningful activity, Bell said that the latest medical updates the team has received on the 28-year-old are encouraging, leaving the door open for the third baseman to avoid the injured list to begin the season. How Suarez's shoulder responds to swinging a bat and throwing will ultimately prove more telling with regard to when he'll be ready to play in games, so don't expect a firmer target date for his return to emerge until later in spring training. If Suarez is sidelined to begin the season, Josh VanMeter would likely benefit from the biggest spike in playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...