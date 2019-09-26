Play

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Out of Thursday's lineup

Suarez is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

He will head to the bench a day after hitting his 49th long ball of the year. Manager David Bell said Wednesday that it would be nice to get Suarez to the 50 home run plateau, so he should be back in action this weekend against the Pirates.

