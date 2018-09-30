Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Plants 34th homer

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday during the Reds' 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Suarez lifted an offering from Jameson Taillon over the center-field wall at Great American Ball Park in the fourth inning. His 34th big fly was the latest highlight of his breakout season, during which he's posted an impressive .284/.368/.528 slash, 104 RBI, 79 runs and 10.6 BB%.