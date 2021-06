Suarez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Suarez has had a down season but is showing signs of a potential turnaround, as he has hit safely in four of his last five contests while racking up one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored in that span. That said, the third baseman is still hitting just .162 on the season and hasn't recorded a multi-hit game in 10 straight contests.