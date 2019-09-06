Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Posts three hits in return

Suarez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Phillies on Thursday.

The 28-year-old missed the last three games before Thursday because of a sore hand, but he looked just fine at the plate against the Phillies. Suarez has been on a home-run spree with seven long balls in his last 10 games. He is batting .264 with a career-high 41 home runs, 88 RBI, 78 runs and three steals in 503 at-bats this season.