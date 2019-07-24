Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Power surge continues

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 14-6 win over the Brewers.

He took Zach Davies deep in the first inning for a two-run shot, Suarez's third long ball in the last two games and seventh in 12 games since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old is slashing a dazzling .333/.412/.905 during that stretch, and on the season Suarez now has 27 homers and 67 RBI in 99 contests.