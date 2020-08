Suarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in a 5-0 win over the Royals in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Suarez went back-to-back with Jesse Winker as part of a three-run third inning for the Reds. The multi-hit effort was Suarez's first of the season. He also added his first stolen base of the year after drawing a walk in the fifth inning. The third baseman is hitting just .141 with three homers, seven RBI and eight runs scored in 21 games this year.