Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Progressing toward return
Suarez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw and take two-handed swings over the next few days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 28-year-old has been limited to light, one-handed swings and non-throwing defensive work to this point, so this figures to be a significant step toward him receiving full clearance. Suarez is hoping to be ready in time for Opening Day after January shoulder surgery, but a more specific target date could come into focus soon if he continues his forward progression.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...