Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Quiet spring

Suarez went 0-for-4 against the Rockies on Monday to lower his spring training line to .188/.297/.219.

Much like teammate Joey Votto, Suarez is off to a slow start but there's no fundamental reason to be too concerned. His role is secure and he'll be batting in the middle of an order that is expected to be one of the better lineups in the National League. His ADP over the first weekend of the NFBC Main Event was 59.00.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...