Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Quiet spring
Suarez went 0-for-4 against the Rockies on Monday to lower his spring training line to .188/.297/.219.
Much like teammate Joey Votto, Suarez is off to a slow start but there's no fundamental reason to be too concerned. His role is secure and he'll be batting in the middle of an order that is expected to be one of the better lineups in the National League. His ADP over the first weekend of the NFBC Main Event was 59.00.
