Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rare day off Wednesday
Suarez is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Suarez appears to be receiving a standard day off, though the infielder hasn't missed a start all year when he's been at full health. In his place, Dilson Herrera will get the nod at third base while batting eighth in the order. As long as Suarez isn't dealing with some sort of undisclosed injury or ailment, expect him back in the lineup Thursday versus the Cubs.
