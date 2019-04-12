Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Records another three-hit game

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 5-0 victory against the Marlins on Thursday.

The 27-year-old posted a pair of three-hit games and two homers in the series versus the Marlins. With the great series, Suarez is now hitting .297 with five extra-base hits, six RBI and four runs this season. His OPS sits at an impressive 1.004.