Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Records three hits

Suarez went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in a 14-0 victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.

The Reds have really struggled offensively this season, but they were probably due for a night like this. Cincinnati exploded for 14 runs on 16 hits, including four homers. Suarez accounted for three of those hits, raising his season average to .258. He also has two homers, four RBI and three runs in 10 games this season.