Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Remains in lineup

Suarez (back) will bat third and play third base Tuesday against the Pirates.

Suarez left Monday's game with back tightness, but the issue evidently wasn't a particularly serious one. He won't wind up missing a single start and will look to build on his .305/.377/.763 slash line through the first 17 games of the second half.

