Play

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Remains out Thursday

Suarez (personal) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Suarez is still away from the team as he attends the birth of his child, so Patrick Kivelhan will draw another start at third base in his stead. It's still unclear when he will rejoin the Reds at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast