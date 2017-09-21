Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Remains out Thursday
Suarez (personal) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Suarez is still away from the team as he attends the birth of his child, so Patrick Kivelhan will draw another start at third base in his stead. It's still unclear when he will rejoin the Reds at this point.
More News
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Attending birth of child•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs 25th homer Wednesday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rips two homers, sets new career high•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Could see time at shortstop•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...