Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Removed with back tightness

Suarez left Monday's game against the Pirates due to back tightness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This was a precautionary move by the Reds, who wanted to make sure that Suarez was ready to go for Tuesday's clash. He'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.

