Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Resting for afternoon game

Suarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Manager David Bell will award Suarez with his first day off since June 2 with the Reds and Brewers concluding their series with an afternoon game. Suarez has been on fire at the dish over his 12 starts since the All-Star break, slashing .333/.423/.905 with seven home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base. Josh VanMeter will spell Suarez at the hot corner.