Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Returns to action Friday

Suarez (hand) is starting at third base and batting third Friday versus the Nationals.

Suarez suffered the left hand bruise on a hit by pitch Wednesday, but X-rays came back negative, allowing him a quick return to the lineup. The 27-year-old found his stride in May with a .327/.398/.614 slash line with eight doubles, seven homers and 23 RBI.

