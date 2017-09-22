Play

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Returns to lineup Friday

Suarez (personal) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Suarez missed the last few games while welcoming a new child to the world, but returns to the team, and the lineup, for Friday's series opener. The 26-year-old will man third base and bat fifth in the order as the club takes on right-hander Rick Porcello.

