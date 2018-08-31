Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Returns to lineup

Suarez returns to the Reds' lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals after sitting out Thursday's contest due to back spasms, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez was a late scratch Thursday, but the issue was evidently not a serious one, as he'll miss only one game. He'll hit cleanup and play third base Friday.

