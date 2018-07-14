Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Ropes three doubles in win

Suarez went 3-for-5 with three doubles and a pair of runs in Cincinnati's 9-1 over St. Louis on Friday.

Suarez's monster campaign continues, with this three-double performance boosting his OPS to a ridiculous .990 through 290 at-bats. The 26-year-old is fully deserving of the All-Star nod he received for his first-half efforts, and he looks poised to continue to deliver huge returns throughout the season.