Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rough night

Suarez had a rare bad night against the Indians on Wednesday, going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts.

Suarez is going through a mini-slump of sorts, having not homered since August 4th. We wouldn't read too much into that, it's just part of the normal ebb and flow of a season. For the year he's still hitting .296/.376/.554 with 26 homers.

More News
Our Latest Stories