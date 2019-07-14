Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Scores three times in win

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a triple, two walks and three runs Saturday in the Reds' 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Suarez was one of several Reds to take advantage of the spacious Coors Field outfield, recording one of the team's 12 extra-base hits on the evening. After a rough June, Suarez is batting a modest .250 thus far in July, but six of his eight hits have gone for extra bases (four home runs, one triple and one double).