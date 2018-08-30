Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Suarez was scratched from Thursday's starting nine against the Brewers due to mid-back spams, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds have yet to provide any additional information regarding Suarez's injury, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in St. Louis for the time being. In his place, Dilson Herrera was added to Thursday's lineup at second base while Brandon Dixon was shifted over to start at third.