Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Scratched with sore ankle
Suarez was removed from the Wednesday's starting nine due to a sore right ankle, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Suarez sustained the injury during Tuesday's outing and will receive a couple days to rest with the Reds having a scheduled day off Thursday before hosting the Cubs this weekend. In his place, Alex Blandino will man third base. Consider Suarez day-to-day ahead of Friday's game.
