Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Scratched with sore ankle

Suarez was removed from the Wednesday's starting nine due to a sore right ankle, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Suarez sustained the injury during Tuesday's outing and will receive a couple days to rest with the Reds having a scheduled day off Thursday before hosting the Cubs this weekend. In his place, Alex Blandino will man third base. Consider Suarez day-to-day ahead of Friday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories