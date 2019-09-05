Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Should start Thursday
Manager David Bell said Suarez (hand) should start Thursday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Suarez was out of the lineup the last three games after being hit by a pitch on his left hand Sunday night, but he returned to the field Wednesday as a pinch runner after Alex Blandino was hit by a pitch. Suarez was diagnosed with a bruise after undergoing an MRI and X-rays, and it looks as though he'll be able to rejoin the starting nine Thursday.
