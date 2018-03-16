Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Signs seven-year extension

Suarez agreed to a seven-year extension with the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

The deal keeps Suarez under contract through the 2024 season and includes a club option for 2025. The extension, combined with the Reds' experimentation with top prospect Nick Senzel at shortstop, demonstrates the team's commitment to Suarez as the third baseman of the future. In a breakout season last year, the 26-year-old hit .260/.367/.461 with 26 home runs.