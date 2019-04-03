Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slams first homer

Suarez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a solo homer in Cincinnati's 4-3 loss Tuesday against the Brewers.

Suarez came into the game just 1-for-10 on the young season, but drove in two of the Reds' three runs with a double in the fourth inning and a solo homer in the eighth.

