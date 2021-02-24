Suarez said Wednesday that he reported to spring training about 15 pounds lighter than he was at the conclusion of the 2020 season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Suarez said he put a greater emphasis on his diet during the offseason after he indicated he felt slower and was dissatisfied with his footwork in 2020. The weight loss shouldn't have any major implications on Suarez's outlook heading into 2021, as the 29-year-old has never been a major contributor in the run game, even in his younger days. More than anything, Suarez's improved health this spring should put him in position for a bounce-back campaign. After missing most of last spring while recovering from right shoulder surgery, Suarez was cleared for summer camp, but he finished with a disappointing .202/.312/.470 slash line in 57 games.