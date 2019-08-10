Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Slugs 31st homer

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

His fourth-inning blast off Yu Darvish proved to be the winning run on the night. Suarez now has 31 homers on the season, with 11 of them coming in 27 games since the All-Star break -- a stretch during which the 28-year-old is slashing a robust .284/.381/.674.

