Suarez went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old carried the Reds' offense as best he could, but his three-run blast in the ninth inning was too little, too late. Suarez has five homers and 12 RBI in his last 10 games, but on the year he's still hitting a woeful .185 with only eight home runs and 19 RBI through 34 contests.