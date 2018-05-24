Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Smacks grand slam in win

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Suarez continues to make a case for being the most underrated player in baseball. Despite missing more than two weeks in April a thumb injury, Suarez leads the Reds in RBI with 38 and ranks third on the team in homers with eight. He has 24 RBI in May alone.

