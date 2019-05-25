Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Smashes key home run

Suarez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-5 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

Trailing by a run in the ninth inning, Joey Votto led off with a walk, and then Suarez went deep to give the Reds their first lead of the game. This was his eighth multi-hit game and seventh homer of the month, but he also broke a 1-for-14 spree Friday. Suarez is hitting .258 with 14 home runs, 33 RBI, 28 runs and one steal in 182 at-bats this season.