Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Smashes three-run blast

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 9-2 victory against the Giants on Saturday.

The 27-year-old hasn't posted a multi-hit game since April 25, but he does have three home runs during that stretch. That's a good summary of Suarez's season. He is hitting .221, but 13 of his 25 hits have gone for extra bases. Suarez also has eight home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs in 113 at-bats this year.