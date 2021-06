Suarez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

He got the Reds on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run shot off J.A. Happ. Suarez is starting to make some consistent contact, slashing .270/.317/.459 over his last 10 games with 12 RBI and two of his 15 homers on the year.