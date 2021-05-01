Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.
The slugger came into the game having gone 0-for-23 over his prior six games, but Suarez snapped the skid with a fourth-inning blast off Jake Arrieta. His shaky defensive adjustment to playing shortstop may be affecting him at the plate, and Suarez finishes April with a woeful .130 batting average, four homers and nine RBI through 24 games.
