Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Spring debut on tap

Suarez (shoulder) is expected to make his spring debut either Thursday or Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez continues to rehab from surgery on his right shoulder in late January, and it appears as though he could be ready to return to game action with his shoulder feeling good. The 28-year-old has been working on his throwing and swinging over the past several weeks, and manager David Bell said Monday that Suarez is scheduled to serve as the designated hitter Friday, but he could debut Thursday if his recovery continues to progress.